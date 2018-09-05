State Oversight Service director dismisses rumors on receiving grants

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. State Oversight Service director David Sanasaryan says linking his name to the Soros Foundation is wrong.

Speaking at a press conference today, Sanasaryan said that he has never received any grants.

“It was a baseless smearing process, to which I respond with a smile. Linking me with this name [Soros] is wrong, to say the least. I will welcome all organizations and individuals who have received grants and have done their job. But I have never received grants for implementing any project,” he said.

Sanasaryan added that he has struggled for more than 10 years in the street and hasn’t taken any money for it.

