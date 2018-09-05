No complete analysis yet: Minister Minasyan on anti-Russian sanctions’ impact on Armenia’s economy

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Minister of economic development and investments Artsvik Minasyan commented on the question how the US sanctions on Russia will affect Armenia’s economy, reports Armenpress.

During the meeting with reporters, the minister said there are no complete analysis yet in this regard.

“Of course, there can be some effects. They should be presented in a balanced way, in other words an impact both from negative and some opportunities perspective. We will present it when we have more complete picture”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan