Trump nominates new ambassador for Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. President of the United States Donald Trump has announced intent to nominate and appoint personnel to key administration posts, the White House reported. The US President has nominated Earle D. Litzenberger of California, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

US ambassadors are nominated by the President and confirmed by the United States Senate.

“Mr. Litzenberger, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Minister-Counselor, currently serves as Senior Advisor in the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs at the Department of State. During his career in the Foreign Service, Mr. Litzenberger served as Senior Fellow at the German Marshall Fund; Deputy Chief of Mission to the United States Mission to NATO; NATO Deputy Senior Civilian Representative to Afghanistan; Deputy Chief of Mission at the United States Embassy in Belgrade, Serbia; and Deputy Chief of Mission at the United States Embassy in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Mr. Litzenberger earned a B.A. from Middlebury College and M.S. from the United States Army War College. He is the recipient of the Matilda W. Sinclaire Language Award. He also speaks French, Russian, Serbian, and Bulgarian”, the White House said.

Trump also nominated John Mark Pommersheim of Florida, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Tajikistan.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan