State Oversight Service submits recommendations on military conscription process to defense ministry

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The State Oversight Service of Armenia has submitted recommendations regarding military conscription to the ministry of defense in order to reduce corruption risks, director of the service David Sanasaryan told reporters at a press conference today.

“My advisors visited the central military conscription center, they carried out monitoring, which led to proposals which have been submitted to the ministry of defense. We believe that the conscription process should be implemented a bit differently, which will result in lesser corruption risks,” Sanasaryan said.

He added that they will soon have a discussion with the ministry of defense over the issue.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan