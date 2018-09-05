US encourages Armenian government to continue the work to improve business climate

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills commented on the Armenian-American trade relations, Armenpress reports.

The Ambassador believes that there are great opportunities for the US and Armenian businesses to work together and prosper. “We believe that there are real opportunities for the business and trade that will benefit both sides, and we encourage the Armenian government to continue the work aimed at improving the business climate. The investment climate can be fragile: any bad decision, bad law can scare investors. And I hope that the government will keep in its spotlight the works to improve the business climate”, the Ambassador said during a conference dedicated to business opportunities.

As for the Franchising conference organized by the US Embassy, the Ambassador said it creates ties between the American businessmen and Armenian investors. “The American franchising companies and Armenian investors have gathered here. The conference from Armenia is attended by more than 50 business and governmental representatives, as well as several American businessmen: they came here to talk about franchising activity”, he said.

