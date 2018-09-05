March 1 case should be scrutinized, says US Ambassador

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The stance of the United States over the March 1 case remains that a scrutinized investigation must take place, US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills said at an event on business opportunities.

“And it is important that this investigation is carried out within the framework of the rule of law and proper legal processes of Armenia,” the Ambassador said.

The March 1 case is an ongoing investigation into the deadly 2008 post election unrest in Yerevan. 10 people, including two police officers, were killed in the clashes between security forces and protesters.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan