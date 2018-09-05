US shares Russian concerns on terrorists in Syria’s Idlib, Pompeo says

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The United States shares Russia’s concerns over the presence of terrorists in Syria’s Idlib Governorate and is ready to work on solving this issue, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Tuesday, TASS reports.

Pompeo agreed with Russia’s remarks that terrorists are based in Idlib. "That is a true statement. We share their concern about terrorism emanating from northern, northwest Syria. We absolutely agree with them [Russia] there are terrorists in those locations and they need to be taken care of such that they don’t export terror around the world," he said.

"We’re happy to work on the terrorism issue in this place," Pompeo stressed.



The Russian defense ministry earlier warned about a provocation with the hoax use of chemical weapons against civilians that was being staged by militants in the Idlib Governorate under control of the British special services.

