OSCE Secretary General says ready to support Minsk Group Co-Chairs as much as possible

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan on September 4 received OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger, the Parliament told Armenpress.

During the meeting Speaker Babloyan said Armenia attaches great importance to the cooperation with the OSCE and expressed hope that Greminger’s visit will contribute to developing and deepening the mutual partnership.

The Speaker highlighted the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process, as the main format of the negotiation process. “The Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement is based on the recognition and exercise of the Artsakh people’s right to self-determination”, Ara Babloyan said.

He expressed concern over the closure of the OSCE Yerevan Office.

Talking about the domestic developments in Armenia, the Parliament Speaker said he earlier expressed his concerns over some domestic political issues and had meetings with the Prime Minister, the President and the Ombudsman in this context.

Ara Babloyan stated that the issues should be solved in accordance with the Constitution.

In his turn the OSCE Secretary General thanked for the reception and stated that the visit aims at expanding and strengthening the relations and cooperation with Armenia. Thomas Greminger said despite the closure of the OSCE Yerevan Office, the organization will continue to move forward the cooperation with Armenia with all possible forms.

Attaching importance to the effective cooperation between Armenia and the OSCE/ODIHR, Greminger said the latter is ready to assist Armenia in electoral reforms.

As for the settlement of the NK conflict, the OSCE Secretary General said he is ready to support the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs as much as possible.

The officials also discussed the fight against corruption, regional issues, as well as other issues of bilateral interest.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan