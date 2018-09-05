LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-09-18
LONDON, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 4 September:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 3.23% to $2070.00, copper price down by 2.84% to $5849.00, lead price up by 1.28% to $2102.00, nickel price down by 4.05% to $12570.00, tin price down by 1.43% to $18655.00, zinc price down by 2.92% to $2427.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $65000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
