Turkey hopes to improve relations with several EU states – Erdogan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hopes to improve the relations with several European countries, including Germany, in the nearest future, Sabah reported.

“Turkey’s relations with the European Union, except from several countries, have an opportunity to improve. We will have a chance to discuss numerous topics of the Turkish-German relations with Chancellor Angela Merkel in late September. Germany has a very important, really leading position in the EU”, Erdogan told reporters.

At the same time the Turkish leader criticized the EU for not fulfilling its promise concerning refugees. He called on the Union to fulfill the promises in accordance with the agreements reached.

