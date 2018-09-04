PM Pashinyan receives OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received on September 4 OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, the PM noted that Armenia highlights cooperation with the OSCE for European and regional security, as well as in other spheres of bilateral interest and is ready to continue the productive cooperation.

Recording the existing high level of partnership, the interlocutors discussed the opportunities to further deepen it.

The PM referred to the recent domestic political developments in Armenia, introducing the reforms aimed at the development of democracy, establishment of rule of law, fight against corruption, and holding snap parliamentary elections. Nikol Pashinyan noted that it’s a priority for the Government of Armenia to hold more free, transparent and democratic elections and the Government highlights the technical and expertise assistance of international partners, including the OSCE.

Thomas Greminger welcomed the processes in Armenia and expressed readiness to assista the reform agenda of the Armenian Government.

The Armenian PM and the OSCE Secretary General also spoke about Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process. Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the active efforts of the OSCE and the international community aimed at making the region more secure and emphasized that Armenia is committed to an exclusively peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict based on negotiations in the sidelines of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format.

