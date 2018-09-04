Arrested Kevin (Kemal) Oksuz wanted in Turkey on terror charges, Turkey's justice minister says

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s minister of justice Abdulhamit Gül has commented on Kevin (Kemal) Oksuz, the Turkish/American citizen who was arrested in Yerevan on an international arrest warrant issued by the United States.

Speaking to TRT, Turkish minister of justice Abdulhamit Gül said that a Turkish court has also issued an arrest warrant for Oksuz.

“We continue following this case. However, Interpol isn’t treating our requests positively. Nevertheless, we will continue submitting requests over this person and other members of the terror group [Gulenists], he said.

The man was arrested in the Armenian capital on August 29, six days after being declared wanted.

Oksuz is wanted by the US for submitting false documents to the House of Representatives’ Ethics Committee over a highly controversial trip that he organized for US lawmakers to Azerbaijan.

On September 3, a court approved the prosecutor’s motion to remand into custody Oksuz for two months until further proceedings.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan