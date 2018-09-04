Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-09-18

YEREVAN, 4 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 4 September, USD exchange rate up by 0.35 drams to 483.73 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.52 drams to 559.10 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 7.09 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.06 drams to 620.05 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 23.80 drams to 18663.51 drams. Silver price down by 1.85 drams to 225.9 drams. Platinum price down by 53.29 drams to 12255.2 drams.