Armenian FM, OSCE Secretary General discuss developments over NK conflict settlement

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on September 4 received OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger, the ministry told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guest, the foreign minister said Armenia values the OSCE as an important regional platform, and the cooperation with the organization in different spheres has a special place in Armenia’s foreign policy agenda. Minister Mnatsakanyan highlighted the readiness of the Armenian side to continue the active cooperation with the OSCE within the frames of the Armenia cooperation programme.

During the meeting the officials exchanged views on the cooperation programs between the OSCE secretariat and the Armenian foreign ministry.

Introducing the recent domestic political developments in Armenia, the FM said one of the priorities of the new government is to continue the process of reforms based on the mandate given by the people directed for ensuring rule of law, justice, equal opportunities in economic and social sectors, as well as fighting corruption.

Minister Mnatsakanyan specifically touched upon one of the priorities of the government, the development agenda one of the main pillars of which is the innovation, including in the fields of creative education, industry, agriculture and etc.

In the context of the ongoing activities aimed at holding snap elections, the Armenian FM attached importance to the active and productive cooperation with the international partners aimed at properly organizing the election process.

At the meeting the Armenian FM and the OSCE Secretary General also discussed the recent developments over the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process. Both highlighted the importance of settling the conflict exclusively peacefully within the frames of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship as the only format having a mandate of international community. In this context the foreign minister stated that Artsakh’s status and security are a priority for the Armenian side in the negotiation process, but in order for the process to move forward, it is necessary to form an atmosphere contributing to peace. In this regard the Armenian FM highlighted the steady implementation of the previous agreements, cessation of ceasefire violations and militaristic rhetoric.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan