CSTO plays key role in Armenia’s security, says Vice Speaker Sharmazanov

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of the Parliament, Co-Chair of the Armenia-Belarus inter-parliamentary cooperation commission Eduard Sharmazanov on September 4 received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Armenia Igor Nazaruk, the Parliament told Armenpress.

During the meeting the officials discussed issues relating to the mutual cooperation of the two countries, the development of inter-parliamentary ties.

Sharmazanov attached importance to the cooperation of legislative bodies in international parliamentary platforms, in particular, within the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly.

“CSTO plays a key role in Armenia’s security”, the Vice Speaker said.

Sharmazanov said this year international scientific conference dedicated to the 75th anniversaries of Kursk and Stalingrad battles will be held in Yerevan in October. The Ambassador also attached importance to the organization of this conference, adding that he will definitely participate in the event.

The officials also highlighted the joint steps and initiatives aimed at preserving the common Christian and traditional values.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan