Armenian justice minister holds meeting with Georgian Ambassador

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Justice minister Artak Zeynalyan on September 4 received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to Armenia George Saganelidze, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the justice minister highly appreciated the multilayer cooperation of the two countries and stated that there is a great potential to deepen it. In this context the minister attached importance to the regular organization of the Armenian-Georgian forum which enables to discuss the concerns and issues in the legal field, as well as contribute to solving them through the exchange of experience.

In his turn the Georgian Ambassador thanked the minister for the reception and said Georgia attaches importance to the achievements recorded in Armenia.

The officials also discussed a number of other issues during the meeting.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan