Pashinyan slams “absurd” media rumors on desire to see LTP back in office

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has slammed media rumors on his alleged desire to see former President Levon Ter-Petrosyan take office as president as “absurd”.

“Let’s not speak about absurd things. The President of Armenia has been elected in March of this year and he still has 7 years of tenure ahead,” Pashinyan said.

Certain media reports alleged that the PM is willing to see Ter-Petrosyan back in office as President.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




