Portion of North-South Road Corridor to be tolled

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. A certain portion of the North-South Road Corridor will be a toll road after the project is completed. The toll will not exceed the price of gas which is spent when traveling the existing road, minister of transportation, communication and IT Ashot Hakobyan told reporters today at a press conference on his 100 days in office.

“Tolled roads aren’t only in Armenia, there are many similar [roads] in numerous countries. In this specific section the tolling is justified. It will be a toll road for everyone, both Armenian citizens and foreigners,” he said.

Hakobyan did not mention a completion date for the project, because it depends on international funding sources, the pace of the construction and the government’s financing opportunities.

