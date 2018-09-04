PM Pashinyan comments on Kocharyan’s statement to return to politics

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan commented on the statement of 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan about his return to politics, reports Armenpress.

“All those, who will have an opportunity and desire to participate in the parliamentary elections in accordance with the law of the Republic of Armenia, will participate”, the PM told reporters.

Commenting on the observation according to which some forces already carry out campaign despite that it hasn’t begun yet, Nikol Pashinyan said the Electoral Code doesn’t ban the campaign outside the election campaigning period. “The campaign is a daily political activity. I normally react to any activity which is not banned by law, therefore, any political force, political figure can share their ideas with the citizens”, the Armenian PM said.

2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan announced recently that he is going to participate in the upcoming snap parliamentary elections.

