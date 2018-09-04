‘A matter of personal relationship’ – Pashinyan on Putin’s birthday greetings to Kocharyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin very much appreciates and maintains ties with both current and former leaders of various countries of the world, PM Nikol Pashinyan said when asked whether or not there was a political context in Putin’s birthday congratulations to ex-President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan.

Nikol Pashinyan says that the congratulations are a matter of personal relations.

“Having already managed to get to know the Russian President, I can say that he appreciates human relationships very much and maintains ties with current and former leaders of various countries of the world. Look, despite having rather problematic relations with the European Union, he participated in the wedding ceremony of the Austrian high-ranking official [Karin Kneissl], which means that human relationships are of unique importance for him,” Pashinyan said.

