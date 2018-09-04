PM weighs in on scandalous statement of Yerevan mayoral candidate Hayk Marutyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The phrasing chosen by Hayk Marutyan, candidate for Yerevan Mayor from the My Step bloc, weren’t too accurate, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters.

“Hayk Marutyan’s phrasings weren’t too accurate. I believe that each of our statements, each political announcement must fit into the revolution of love and solidarity. Therefore I think that we must speak about brighter colors that black and white,” the PM said.

During a fundraiser event earlier on September 2, Hayk Marutyan, the acclaimed actor and producer who is running for Yerevan Mayor, made a speech which was widely criticized both by the society and political parties.

“Today the situation in Armenia is very clear: there are white forces and there are black forces, period. I want to officially announce, although you know [this], but I have to say, indeed – we are the white forces, and all others who don’t want us to succeed, I can say they are the black forces,” Marutyan said.

Marutyan later released a statement on Facebook, saying he isn’t perfect and that he believes he could have chosen a clearer phrasing.

Hayk Marutyan is perhaps best known for the critically acclaimed TV comedy show Kargin Haghordum. Marutyan has also starred in numerous other TV series and sitcoms, as well as feature films. He is also a screenwriter and producer. For many years Hayk Marutyan has been engaged in activism in social and political matters.

He is a member of the Civil Contract Party.

