German FM to visit Turkey

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. German federal foreign minister Heiko Maas will visit Turkey on September 5-6, the Turkish foreign ministry said, Armenpress reports.

During the visit the German FM is scheduled to meet with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim. Issues relating to the Turkish-German relations, Turkey’s accession to the EU will be discussed.

