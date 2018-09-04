Former Mayor Taron Margaryan to be questioned for Yerevan Foundation investigation, says NSS chief

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Director of National Security Service Arthur Vanetsyan says former Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan will be questioned over the Yerevan Foundation fraud case.

“The date of questioning will be decided by the investigative group. The head of the investigative group himself will decide when he will be questioned,” Vanetsyan said.

Vanetsyan added that he doesn’t interfere with the actions of the investigative group.

Earlier in June it was reported that two citizens have reported to the national security service that Yerevan Foundation officials have demanded bribes in order to issue construction licenses.

The foundation is currently under investigation.

Margaryan stepped down as Mayor earlier in July.

The Mayor’s office is currently vacant.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan