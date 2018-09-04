Armenia’s national security chief officially nominated for president of football federation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Director of National Security Service Arthur Vanetsyan says he has nominated his candidacy for the upcoming election of president of the football federation of Armenia.

Speaking to reporters today, Vanetsyan said that all football clubs which take part in the Armenian championship have nominated him. He said that he will be able to carry out his duties effectively in both capacities.

He says he has studied the field and he already has plans.

As a priority, he highlighted the development of youth football.

“In case of using what we already have effectively, we will be able to have serious results,” he said.

Vanetsyan says he has already met with football club managers.

The election of a new football federation will take place during September.

The incumbent president is Ruben Hayrapetyan.

It is unclear if other candidates will run for office too.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan