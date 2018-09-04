Armenia participates in CPM International Fashion Trade Expo

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. With the support of Business Armenia, 14 companies will represent the Armenian textile industry and its export potential at the CPM – Collection Premiere Moscow International Fashion Trade Expo held on September 4-7. CPM is the largest fashion industry expo in Western Europe. Over 25,000 brands (including worldwide famous ones) will participate in the expo: more than 1280 clothing lines from 30 countries around the world, Business Armenia told Armenpress.

Armenian textile industry will be presented in two pavilions: 4 underwear producing companies in one pavilion, the other 10 fashion item producers in the next one.

“Representatives of famous brands and fashion designers take part in the expo. This time we are aiming to sign more deals by “connecting” fashion and textile. That is, we not only represent our textile producers but also show that our companies are ready to handle fashion orders”, head of the events department of Business Armenia, Mr. Markus Azadian, said.

Previously, with the support of Business Armenia and UN Industrial Development Agency (UNIDO) desk in Armenia, our textile producers have participated in the CPM - Collection Premiere Moscow fashion expo by representing the collective brand 5900-BC.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan