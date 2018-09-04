Pashinyan-Putin meeting date announced

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet in Moscow on September 8. High-level Armenian-Russian talks will be held, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Izvestia newspaper, reports Armenpress.

This will be the Armenian PM’s third visit to Russia: earlier he met with Putin on May 14 in Sochi at the summit of heads of member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), then on June 13 within the frames of the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2018 in Moscow.

