LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-09-18

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 3 September:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $2139.00, copper price stood at $6020.00, lead price stood at $2075.50, nickel price stood at $13100.00, tin price stood at $18925.00, zinc price stood at $2500.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $65000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.