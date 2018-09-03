Japan supports peaceful settlement of NK conflict

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS.Japan supports peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Deputy Director-Geneal for press and public diplomacy of Japan Mitsuko Shino told ARMENPRESS.

"Your Government ahs informed us how this process goes on. We are glad for Armenia highlights the settlement of the conflict through peaceful and constructive dialogue in the sidelines of the OSCE Minsk Group and we support the peaceful settlment of the conflict", she said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan