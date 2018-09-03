Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-09-18

YEREVAN, 3 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 3 September, USD exchange rate is up by 0.31 drams to 483.38 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 3.03 drams to 560.62 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.02 drams to 7.12 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 6.36 drams to 622.11 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 91.97 drams to 18687.31 drams. Silver price is down by 0.01 drams to 227.75 drams. Platinum price is up by 7.89 drams to 12308.49 drams.