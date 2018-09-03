Asian Stocks remain unchanged - 03-09-18
TOKYO, 3 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 3 September:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.69% to 22707.38 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.87% to 1720.31 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.17% to 2720.74 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.63% to 27712.54 points.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 18:47 Asian Stocks remain unchanged - 03-09-18
- 18:13 President Sarkissian receives Foreign Minister of Japan
- 17:22 President Sarkissian highlights role of teachers in society
- 17:07 Armenian president dismisses Ambassador to Ukraine
- 16:37 Kemal Oksuz case, part 2: Top level anti-Armenian Gulenist lobbyist tied to infamous Azerbaijani Laundromat case
- 16:10 Third suspect in former top judge’s home invasion case apprehended
- 14:54 President Sarkissian considers recent peaceful revolution in Armenia unique phenomenon all over the world
- 14:49 President Sarkissian doesn’t consider right to compare education systems of Armenia and other countries
- 14:14 Parliament Speaker holds meeting with Syrian Ambassador
- 13:51 Armenian government actively works on creating favorable conditions for foreign investors
- 13:49 Armenian government received investment proposals worth 1 billion USD over past three months
- 12:40 Moscow wants to hear Pashinyan’s assessment over prospects of developments in Armenia, says Lavrov
- 12:34 Growth recorded in tourist visits to Armenia in first half of 2018
- 12:29 Japan wants to develop relations with Armenia
- 12:25 We highly value Japan’s permanent presence in Armenia’s development agenda – FM Mnatsakanyan
- 11:45 Kevin (Kemal) Oksuz remanded into custody by Yerevan court
- 11:36 Highest growth in past eight years recorded in January-July 2018, says minister
- 11:31 Japan’s foreign minister visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
- 10:54 Sarkissian visits Yerevan’s Mkhitar Sebastatsi Educational Complex
- 10:16 Putin’s dream is to dismantle the EU – French president
- 10:10 Brazil’s National Museum hit by massive fire
- 10:10 Soldier dies in Artsakh
- 10:00 ‘My visit will serve as a milestone for stronger relations between Japan and Armenia’ – foreign minister Taro Kono
- 09.02-21:10 Pashinyan-Putin meeting expected soon in Moscow
- 09.02-14:45 Armenian president honors memory of fallen heroes at Stepanakert Memorial
- 09.02-13:56 ‘Protection of Artsakh’s interest is our sacred duty’ – Deputy Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov tells colleagues in Stepanakert
- 09.02-13:11 President Sahakyan holds meeting with Armenian government delegation in Stepanakert
- 09.02-13:10 US Open 2018: Novak Djokovic beats Richard Gasquet
- 09.02-13:07 Three dead in Afghanistan helicopter crash
- 09.02-13:00 Artsakh’s president, Armenia’s Secretary of Security Council hold meeting in Stepanakert
- 09.02-12:52 Presidents of Artsakh and Armenia take part in Independence Day event in Stepanakert
- 09.02-12:43 Putin, Medvedev bid final farewell to legendary Russian crooner Kobzon
- 09.02-11:29 ‘Past 27 years are history of great success and achievements’ – Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan congratulates Artsakh on Independence Day
- 09.02-11:22 Presidents of Artsakh, Armenia discuss enhancing cooperation
- 09.02-09:48 ‘Declaration of Independence laid foundation of Artsakh’s state-building’ – Armenian President extends congrats on 27th anniversary
14:13, 08.27.2018
Viewed 23789 times Dan Bilzerian registered in Armenian Armed Forces reserve
12:17, 08.27.2018
Viewed 10889 times Romanian Tarom airline to operate Bucharest-Yerevan regular flights
20:09, 08.31.2018
Viewed 3985 times UEFA and Azerbaijani MFA comment on Mkhitaryan’s upcoming departure to Azerbaijan
14:04, 08.30.2018
Viewed 3398 times Azerbaijan seeks to arrest Instagram playboy Dan Bilzerian through Interpol for Artsakh visit
18:06, 08.28.2018
Viewed 3373 times I am greatly honored to serve my military experience to my Motherland - Dan Bilzerian starts his Artsakh tour from shooting range