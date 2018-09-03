Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 September

Asian Stocks remain unchanged - 03-09-18

TOKYO, 3 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 3 September:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.69% to 22707.38 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.87% to 1720.31 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.17% to 2720.74 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.63% to 27712.54 points.




