President Sarkissian receives Foreign Minister of Japan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received Foreign Minister of Japan Tarō Kōno and the delegation led by him on September 3.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, the President welcomed the first visit on the level of foreign minister to Armenia, expressing confidence that it will foster the activation of bilateral relations. According to President Sarkissian the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Japan was marked last year, which is a good chance to sum up the cooperation of the last 25 years and outline new directions and perspectives of deepening partnership between the two friendly nations.

The sides also referred to the spheres which have great potential for activation of mutually beneficial cooperation. They particularly highlighted partnership in the spheres of banking, IT, culture, science and education.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan