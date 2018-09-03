President Sarkissian highlights role of teachers in society

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian says he attaches great importance to respect for teachers in the society.

The President visited today the Dasaran (translated to Classroom) Educational Center where he met with teachers of public schools.

“The Armenia of my dreams is Armenia where along with numerous positive things there will be respect of the society towards teachers. And that the first grade’s teacher is remembered as someone whom you have loved and respected. And when the state will be in a far better condition, this respect should be expressed also materially. You can’t praise the profession, advance it, if those dedicated to it aren’t remunerated accordingly. Teachers have a very priority role within the society,” the president said at the meeting.

During the visit the president also attended the special class on first aid. Sarkissian emphasized the significance of having skills and knowledge on first aid. He also talked to the children.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan