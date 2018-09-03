Armenian president dismisses Ambassador to Ukraine

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has dismissed Ambassador to Ukraine Andranik Manukyan.

“President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has signed an order of September 3 on recalling Armenia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ukraine Andranik Manukyan from his position,” Sarkissian’s office said in a statement.

Manukyan was serving as Ambassador to Ukraine since 2010.

