Third suspect in former top judge’s home invasion case apprehended

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. As a result of cooperation between law enforcement agencies of Armenia and Georgia the third suspect in the August 28 home invasion case has been apprehended in Georgia on September 2.

The suspect is identified as 49-year-old Gagik Danoyan, police said.

Danoyan is one of the two suspects who had fled the scene after breaching into the home of a former top judge in Armenia, using assault rifles. The gunmen targeted the countryside home of Arman Mkrtumyan, the former president of the Court of Cassation of Armenia.

One of the suspects was neutralized by Mkrtumyan himself and his son, while the two others initially fled the scene.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan