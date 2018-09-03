President Sarkissian considers recent peaceful revolution in Armenia unique phenomenon all over the world

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian says the recent domestic political events and peaceful revolution in Armenia have raised the country’s reputation, reports Armenpress.

“Armenia’s reputation has increased. There is a huge interest towards Armenia. The recent revolutionary change in the country has been done without human losses, violence, with a smile, dance and feelings. This is a quite unique phenomenon all over the world. Most of our compatriots both in Yerevan and the Diaspora are very happy and have great expectations”, the President said, in response to the question of young journalist at Mkhitar Sebastatsi educational complex.

He said what has happened in Armenia also is very unique from the viewpoint of the world community. “The world has seen revolution in Ukraine, Georgia and Egypt. But they were in quite different quality”, the President said, adding that this once again shows that the Armenian people are unique.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan