Parliament Speaker holds meeting with Syrian Ambassador

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan on September 3 received Syrian Ambassador to Armenia Mohammed Haj Ibrahim, the Parliament told Armenpress.

During the meeting Speaker Babloyan said Armenia, having numerous commonalities and historical traditions of friendship with Syria, will always continue the effective cooperation at bilateral and multilateral formats.

The Speaker expressed confidence that the Ambassador’s activity will contribute to further strengthening and deepening the Armenian-Syrian friendly relations in political, commercial and other sectors. He expressed readiness to assist the Ambassador’s initiatives aimed at deepening and developing the cooperation.

Ara Babloyan expressed gratitude to Syria’s People’s Council for the activities and events aimed at recognizing the Armenian Genocide.

Talking about the domestic political situation in the two countries, the Parliament Speaker expressed hope that peace, internal stability and public solidarity will soon be established in Syria.

Ara Babloyan said Armenia is ready to participate in the restoration works of friendly Syria.

In his turn the Syrian Ambassador thanked for the warm reception and assured that he will do everything possible to develop the Syria-Armenia relations at all sectors.

The Ambassador highly valued the effective cooperation between the two countries and said there is potential in the economic sector which is still not utilized.

The Ambassador highlighted the role of the Syrian-Armenian community which is an integral part of the Syrian society and has a great contribution to the country’s development.

“What the Syrian people saw during these years is similar to what the Armenians saw in Western Armenia”, the Ambassador said.

