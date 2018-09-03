Armenian government actively works on creating favorable conditions for foreign investors

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government is taking actions to create favorable conditions for foreign investors, minister of economic development and investments Artsvik Minasyan told reporters on September 3, reports Armenpress.

The minister said the draft law on Public-private partnership is at the final discussion stage in the government which mainly aims at creating good conditions for foreign investors.

“The main goal of the draft is to create good conditions for foreign investors, with the behavior of guaranteed, visible and predictable state bodies. This also relates to the domestic investors”, the minister said.

He noted that the public-private partnership should be based on the concrete rules of the game. “No state body should make a decision which can undermine any investment program. The investment programs should be preceeded by multi-layer studies, assessments of all risks based on which the investments guarantee system should be put”, he said.

The minister also informed that the government is working on having a new investment law which must supplement the current foreign investments protection system with new tools which will give greater trust to investors to invest and ensure their investments.

