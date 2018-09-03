Armenian government received investment proposals worth 1 billion USD over past three months

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. During the past months numerous citizens and representatives of organizations visited the ministry of economic development and investments, were interested in Armenia’s investment environment and made statements on certain investments, minister Artsvik Minasyan told reporters on September 3, reports Armenpress.

“If we analyze these numbers which were announced, they surpass 1 billion USD. But we are also trying to assess how much will be the realistic number based on our efforts with the business community. We concluded that 240 million USD out of that is at least realistic”, the minister said, adding that the proposals were received since May 15.

Minister Minasyan said they are working with the representatives of organizations so that they can turn these ideas into business-plans.

