Moscow wants to hear Pashinyan’s assessment over prospects of developments in Armenia, says Lavrov

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Russian minister of foreign affairs Sergei Lavrov has commented on the planned upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, RIA Novosti reported.

“Another meeting of President Putin and Prime Minister Pashinyan is planned soon. I believe it will be important for us to hear how the new leader of Armenia himself is assessing the prospects of developments of the situation in his country. Of course, we aren’t indifferent at all as to what Armenia’s obligations towards the CSTO look like in this situation, we are proceeding from the fact that these obligations are functioning, they are required to be implemented fully, including in terms of what relates to the strengthening of our common organization’s conduct and reputation,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan