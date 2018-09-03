Growth recorded in tourist visits to Armenia in first half of 2018

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. 685.970 tourists visited Armenia in the first half of 2018, minister of economic development and investments Artsvik Minasyan told reporters on September 3, reports Armenpress.

“Compared to the same period of the previous year, the growth comprised 10.2%. 610.900 people from Armenia have left for tourism purposes. The growth comprised 7.1%”, the minister said.

Artsvik Minasyan added that nearly 27.1% of tourists belong to the CIS countries. “24% of tourists arrived in Armenia from the EU member states. The growth in this case comprised 43.3%. The tourists who visited Armenia from other countries comprise 48.9%, the growth – 8.1%”, he said.

17.1% growth has been recorded in terms of the domestic tourism.

