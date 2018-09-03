Putin’s dream is to dismantle the EU – French president

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. French president Emmanuel Macron, during an interview with Sweden’s SVT broadcaster, said Russian president Vladimir Putin’s dream is to dismantle the European Union, Sputnik News reported.

“I respect Vladimir Putin and I am one of those who believe that we need to create new approaches to security with Russia, we need discussions with Russia, but Putin’s dream is to dismantle the EU”, Macron said, adding that Russia is not an example from the point of view of human rights.

