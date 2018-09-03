Soldier dies in Artsakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. On September 2, at 21:00, soldier of Artsakh’s Defense Army Vanik Gevorgyan, born in 1996, has died in one of the military units located in the northern direction still for not fully revealed circumstances (suicide according to preliminary data), Artsakh’s defense ministry told Armenpress.

Investigation is underway to clarify the details of the incident.

Artsakh’s defense ministry shares the grief of the loss and extends condolences to the family, relatives and co-servicemen of the soldier.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan