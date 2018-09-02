Pashinyan-Putin meeting expected soon in Moscow

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says he will soon visit Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The Armenian-Russian relations are talked about a lot lately, but I find the current situation to be a working [situation], which is proceeding normally. We continue contacts in different levels. My visit to Moscow is planned soon, where I will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin: this will be out third meeting,” Pashinyan said on Facebook.

He said that he and Putin will discuss numerous issues in the agenda of the bilateral relations in detail and numerous issues will be solved. “I certainly don’t want to insist that we will solve all possible issues, however I am convinced that our relations are continuing normally and will continue normally,” Pashinyan said.

The PM did not specify the date of the upcoming visit.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan