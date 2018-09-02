President Sahakyan holds meeting with Armenian government delegation in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan held a meeting today with the delegation of the Armenian government which was led by Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

Sahakyan’s office said that issues related to the economic cooperation and the implementation of a number of projects between Armenia and Artsakh were discussed.

Artsakh’s State Minister Grigory Martirosyan and other officials also took part in the meeting.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan