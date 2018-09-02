Artsakh’s president, Armenia’s Secretary of Security Council hold meeting in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan held a meeting on September 2 with Armen Grigoryan, Armenia’s Secretary of the Security Council.

The sides discussed issues relating to partnership of Artsakh and Armenia in the security field, Sahakyan’s office said.

Artsakh’s Secretary of Security Council Vitaly Balasanyan and other officials were also in attendance of the meeting.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan