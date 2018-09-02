Presidents of Artsakh and Armenia take part in Independence Day event in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan participated today at the Independence Day celebrations.

Sahakyan’s office said that the President, together with Armenian counterpart Armen Sarkissian, visited the Stepanakert Memorial to honor fallen soldiers and first Speaker of Parliament Arthur Mkrtchyan.

Former President of Artsakh Arkadi Ghukasyan, Primate of the Diocese of Artsakh of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiatsin Pargev Martirosyan, Speaker of Parliament Ashot Ghulyan, State Minister Grigory Martirosyan, other officials and foreign guests also attended the events.

