Presidents of Artsakh, Armenia discuss enhancing cooperation

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has held a meeting today with Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian in Stepanakert.

As reported earlier, Sarkissian has arrived in Artsakh to attend the Independence Day celebrations.

At the meeting, Sahakyan and Sarkissian discussed issues related to deepening cooperation and ties between Armenia and Artsakh, Sahakyan’s office said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan