Presidents of Artsakh, Armenia discuss enhancing cooperation
STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has held a meeting today with Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian in Stepanakert.
As reported earlier, Sarkissian has arrived in Artsakh to attend the Independence Day celebrations.
At the meeting, Sahakyan and Sarkissian discussed issues related to deepening cooperation and ties between Armenia and Artsakh, Sahakyan’s office said.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 11:29 ‘Past 27 years are history of great success and achievements’ – Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan congratulates Artsakh on Independence Day
- 11:22 Presidents of Artsakh, Armenia discuss enhancing cooperation
- 09:48 ‘Declaration of Independence laid foundation of Artsakh’s state-building’ – Armenian President extends congrats on 27th anniversary
- 09:37 Artsakh, Armenians around the globe celebrate 27th Independence Day
- 09.01-17:30 President of Artsakh holds meeting with Armenia’s parliamentary delegation
- 09.01-17:15 BHK hasn’t discussed endorsing Kocharyan for parliament, says party leader Gagik Tsarukyan
- 09.01-15:05 Russia to continue contributing to NK conflict settlement, says Putin
- 09.01-15:02 William Saroyan House-Museum now open in Fresno, California
- 09.01-14:20 Sarkissian departs to Artsakh for Independence Day celebrations
- 09.01-14:12 Sole ground fatality in Sochi plane crash ID’d as Armenian-born airport officer
- 09.01-14:02 Azerbaijanis screw up own bizarre “border-crossing march initiative”, Artsakh military says
- 09.01-13:43 American fugitive suspected in homicide apprehended in Yerevan
- 09.01-13:24 Azeri military breach Artsakh ceasefire over 150 times in one week
- 09.01-13:20 Putin and Aliyev to discuss Karabakh
- 09.01-13:09 Pashinyan congratulates Uzbek president on Independence Day
- 09.01-12:50 All souls on board UTair Boeing 737-800 miraculously survive Russia plane crash
- 09.01-12:41 Constitutional amendments are up to the people, says Sarkissian
- 09.01-12:14 Kids get unique September 1st experience with President Sarkissian himself
- 09.01-11:27 Prime Minister’s surprise visit to Sevan school makes the day for joyful children
- 09.01-11:27 European Stocks - 31-08-18
- 09.01-11:27 Cop arrested in armed attack case involving former top judge
- 09.01-11:25 US stocks - 31-08-18
- 09.01-11:19 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-08-18
- 09.01-11:16 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 31-08-18
- 09.01-11:13 Oil Prices - 31-08-18
- 09.01-10:50 Armenia’s stability is of great importance for Georgia, says Ambassador
- 09.01-10:47 Artsakh congratulates Transnistria on Republic Day
- 09.01-10:31 President Sahakyan congratulates people of Artsakh on Republic Day
- 09.01-10:24 Sarkissian congratulates Uzbek counterpart on Independence Day
- 09.01-00:36 Georgia’s Prime Minister to pay official visit to Armenia soon
- 08.31-20:09 UEFA and Azerbaijani MFA comment on Mkhitaryan’s upcoming departure to Azerbaijan
- 08.31-18:54 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 31-08-18
- 08.31-18:53 Asian Stocks - 31-08-18
- 08.31-18:12 Tariffs of railway transportation of grain to be reduced by 52%
- 08.31-17:56 Yerevan Police catch huge fish: Kemal Oksuz’s controversial past raises eyebrows
14:13, 08.27.2018
Viewed 23548 times Dan Bilzerian registered in Armenian Armed Forces reserve
12:17, 08.27.2018
Viewed 10663 times Romanian Tarom airline to operate Bucharest-Yerevan regular flights
20:09, 08.31.2018
Viewed 3601 times UEFA and Azerbaijani MFA comment on Mkhitaryan’s upcoming departure to Azerbaijan
18:06, 08.28.2018
Viewed 3214 times I am greatly honored to serve my military experience to my Motherland - Dan Bilzerian starts his Artsakh tour from shooting range
14:04, 08.30.2018
Viewed 3155 times Azerbaijan seeks to arrest Instagram playboy Dan Bilzerian through Interpol for Artsakh visit