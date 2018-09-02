‘Declaration of Independence laid foundation of Artsakh’s state-building’ – Armenian President extends congrats on 27th anniversary

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has congratulated Artsakh’s 27th anniversary of Independence, Sarkissian’s office said.

“Dear countrymen,

The Nagorno Karabakh Republic was proclaimed with the historic document adopted in 1991. The past more than quarter century was a period full of trials, victories and state-building. During this entire period the will power to live free, struggle and triumph has always kept and inspired you, which turned the Pan-Armenian dream into reality.

The declaration of independence laid the foundation for Artsakh’s state-building. In today’s festive atmosphere, we once again remember those who developed it, those who forged the statehood, those who sacrificed their lives and health for it.

By thinking about them, paying homage to them, honoring them, we feel the message from within time to today’s citizens of Artsakh, today’s soldiers, to our entire people: to defend and empower the country, the state, to be a united Armenia, Artsakh and Diaspora.

The best proof of this unity is the present-day independent republic of Artsakh, which is confidently advancing on the path of freedom and democracy by having continuous successes in the process of state-building.

By extending congratulations on the Pan-Armenian holiday, the 27th anniversary of Artsakh’s declaration of independence, I am wishing you peace, welfare and resolute faith for the future,” Sarkissian said in the address, in part.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

