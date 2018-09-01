President of Artsakh holds meeting with Armenia’s parliamentary delegation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has held a meeting today with the Armenian parliamentary delegation led by Deputy Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov.

At the meeting the sides discussed various issues relating to the further enhancement and expansion of inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries, Sahakyan’s office said.

State Minister Grigory Martirosyan and other officials also took part in the meeting.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan