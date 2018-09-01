Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 September

BHK hasn’t discussed endorsing Kocharyan for parliament, says party leader Gagik Tsarukyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Prosperous Armenia Party (BHK) has not discussed the issue whether or not to endorse former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan in his political activities, BHK President Gagik Tsarukyan told reporters today.

“We don’t have such an issue on the agenda. We will tell you when we will discuss [the issue],” he said.

Earlier Kocharyan said in an interview that he plans to run for parliament in the early elections, the date of which, however, is still vague.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




